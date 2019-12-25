Jharkhand result tally
Nigerian Man dies in Immigration Custody After Sex Abuse Conviction
Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, according to a Monday news release from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Representative image.
Snow Hill (US): A Nigerian man died in federal immigration custody over the weekend, days after he was convicted of a sex offense and assault in Maryland.
The official cause of death was not immediately determined, but authorities believe Akinyemi killed himself.
Akinyemi had been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and was convicted last week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.
Officials said he entered the US lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in 2017 but did not comply with the terms of his admission.
He had been in ICE custody for less than 24 hours, authorities said.
