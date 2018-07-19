English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nikki Haley Says Human Rights Council is UN's 'Greatest Failure', Defends US Withdrawal
Alleging that Human Rights Council has been, not a place of conscience, but a place of politics, Haley said the UN body has focused its attention unfairly and relentlessly on Israel.
File photo of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Photo: Reuters)
United Nations: Terming the Human Rights Council as the United Nations' "greatest failure", US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley on Thursday alleged that the institution has provided cover for the world's most inhumane regimes as she defended the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from it.
