Nine Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Port in Maldives, Cause Uncertain
Two of the injured are expatriate workers. One of them sustained extensive burn injuries and is in critical condition.
Video grab of the fire at a port in Maldives
Maldives: A massive fire broke out on Sep 30th at a port in Male, the capital of Maldives. According to reports, two fuel bowsers and a speedboat caught fire at T-Jetty, the south-western harbor of Male City.
Nine people were injured and taken to the hospital seven of whom sustained burn injuries. Two of the injured are expatriate workers. One of them sustained extensive burn injuries and is in critical condition.
The cause of the fire was not known immediately.
