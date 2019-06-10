English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nine Killed, 10 Injured in Coal Mine Accident in China
The workers were trapped in a shaft after a tremor jolted the coal mine in northeast China's Jilin province.
Representative Image/ AP
Beijing: Nine people were killed and 10 others injured in a coal mine accident caused by a tremor in northeast China's Jilin province.
The workers were trapped in a shaft after the tremor jolted the coal mine under the management of Jilin Longjiabao Mining Co, in Jiutai city, in Changchun New Area, on Sunday night, the state-run China Daily reported on Monday.
The injured were being treated at a local hospital. An investigation is underway, the report said.
