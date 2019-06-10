Take the pledge to vote

Nine Killed, 10 Injured in Coal Mine Accident in China

The workers were trapped in a shaft after a tremor jolted the coal mine in northeast China's Jilin province.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
Beijing: Nine people were killed and 10 others injured in a coal mine accident caused by a tremor in northeast China's Jilin province.

The workers were trapped in a shaft after the tremor jolted the coal mine under the management of Jilin Longjiabao Mining Co, in Jiutai city, in Changchun New Area, on Sunday night, the state-run China Daily reported on Monday.

The injured were being treated at a local hospital. An investigation is underway, the report said.

