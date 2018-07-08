English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nine Police Officers Killed in Attack in Western Tunisia: Report
Militants present in rural parts of Tunisia occasionally target security forces, but Sunday's toll was the highest since 2015, a year in which Islamist militants carried out three major attacks.
Image used for representation purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Tunis: Nine members of Tunisia's security forces were killed on Sunday in an attack in the west of the country close to the border with Algeria, state news agency TAP reported.
Militants present in rural parts of Tunisia occasionally target security forces, but Sunday's toll was the highest since 2015, a year in which Islamist militants carried out three major attacks.
The police unit from Gar Dimaou in the region of Jendouba was ambushed during a regular patrol, TAP reported.
"The terrorist attackers threw a grenade at the first security car and there were confrontations with firearms," the report cited a security source as saying.
One of the Arab world's most secular nations, Tunisia became a target for militants after being hailed as a beacon of democratic change with an uprising against autocrat Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.
Some militants operate in remote areas near the border with Algeria, which has been fighting the remnants of a major Islamist insurgency in the 1990s.
Two of the attacks in 2015 were against tourists, the first at a museum in Tunis and the second on a beach in Sousse. The third targeted presidential guards in the capital, killing 12. All three attacks were claimed by Islamic State.
Tourism, after collapsing, has since gradually recovered.
The government has maintained a state of emergency, allowing it greater powers in its attempts to dismantle militant networks.
Also Watch
Militants present in rural parts of Tunisia occasionally target security forces, but Sunday's toll was the highest since 2015, a year in which Islamist militants carried out three major attacks.
The police unit from Gar Dimaou in the region of Jendouba was ambushed during a regular patrol, TAP reported.
"The terrorist attackers threw a grenade at the first security car and there were confrontations with firearms," the report cited a security source as saying.
One of the Arab world's most secular nations, Tunisia became a target for militants after being hailed as a beacon of democratic change with an uprising against autocrat Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.
Some militants operate in remote areas near the border with Algeria, which has been fighting the remnants of a major Islamist insurgency in the 1990s.
Two of the attacks in 2015 were against tourists, the first at a museum in Tunis and the second on a beach in Sousse. The third targeted presidential guards in the capital, killing 12. All three attacks were claimed by Islamic State.
Tourism, after collapsing, has since gradually recovered.
The government has maintained a state of emergency, allowing it greater powers in its attempts to dismantle militant networks.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Skill, But Mental Demons Stand in Way of Shami’s Test Return
- Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Madrid Says Luka Modric as Rumors of Juventus Move Pick up Pace
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos