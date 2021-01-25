News18 Logo

world

Nine Workers Found Dead, One Still Missing in China Gold Mine Explosion

Rescuers work at the Hushan gold mine where workers were trapped underground after the Jauary 10 explosion, in Qixia, Shandong province, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Eleven others were rescued earlier after being trapped for two weeks, and one person is still missing at the gold mine in Shandong province.

Chinese officials say rescuers have found the bodies of nine workers in a mine explosion, raising the death toll to 10. Eleven others were rescued earlier after being trapped for two weeks, and one person is still missing at the gold mine in Shandong province.

Search efforts will continue for the remaining miner until he is found, said Chen Fei, the mayor of Yantai city, where the mine is located.

“Until this worker is found, we will not give up,” he said at a news conference.

The cause of the accident at the mine, which was under construction, is under investigation. The explosion on Jan. 10 was large enough to release 70 tons of debris that blocked the shaft, disabling elevators and trapping workers underground.

Rescuers drilled parallel shafts to send down food and nutrients and eventually bring up the survivors on Sunday.


