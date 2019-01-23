LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
9-Year-Old's Video Testimony Exposes Pakistan Police Cover-Up of Parents' Murder in Saturday Raid

Counter terror forces had earlier claimed that they had killed four “terrorists” linked to the Islamic State group in an "intelligence-based operation" on Saturday.

Agencies

January 23, 2019
Mourners and relatives carry their family members' bodies, who were killed by police, at their funeral (Image : Reuters).
Lahore: A provincial minister on Tuesday said that five police officers have been charged with murder after a probe into a weekend shootout concluded that three people were wrongly killed in a botched operation on a highway.

At a news conference, Raja Bisharat said that four police officers were also charged with mismanaging Saturday's raid in the south-west of Lahore on a car that left four civilians dead in Sahiwal.

The shootout on Saturday drew nationwide condemnation after police killed grocery store owner Mohammad Khalil, his wife and his teenage daughter.

However, a video testimony of Mohammad Khalil’s nine-year-old son – Umair Khalil exposed the police cover-up. In the video Khalil said that his family were stopped at a police toll booth as they were driving to a family member’s wedding.

"My father told them to take our money and not to shoot their guns. But they started firing," Umair said in the video.

A police probe was ordered following national outrage over the video. Soon after, authorities revealed that the slain were unarmed and Khalil's three surviving children — who witnessed the killings — are still traumatized.
The investigation into the death of a fourth person, a man, is still ongoing, although witnesses say police killed the four in cold blood despite seeing children in the car.


