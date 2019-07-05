English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Niqab Banned in Tunisia Govt Offices for Security Reasons
Tunisia Prime Minister announced to ban the niqab, Muslim face covering for women in government offices 'for security reasons.
Representative Image
Loading...
Tunis: Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided on Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said.
It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019 | 'Har Ghar Jal' To All Houses By 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Budget 2019 | 'Har Ghar Jal' To All Houses By 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Virat Kohli Plays Cricket With Spurs Star Harry Kane at Lords
- After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- Mamata Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty Attend Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results