Nissan Boss Ghosn Confirms He is in Lebanon, Blasts 'Rigged Japanese Justice System'
His legal team in Japan had sought to have the case against him thrown out, claiming several missteps by the prosecution.
File photo of Carlos Ghosn, reacting during a news conference in Paris, France, September 15, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Tokyo: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday confirmed that he had left Japan for Lebanon and lashed out at the "rigged" Japanese justice system, insisting he had not "fled justice".
"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," the tycoon said in a statement.
"I have not fled justice -- I have escaped injustice and political persecution," said Ghosn, adding he is now able to communicate "freely" with the media, which he vowed to do "starting next week".
Ghosn was facing trial in Japan, expected to start in the spring, over multiple charges of financial misconduct that he denies.
It is not clear how Ghosn managed to leave Japan, where he was out on bail and was banned from exiting the country.
