Nissan Ex-boss Ghosn 'Disappointed' at Ban from Board Meeting, Wants to Fulfill Duties
Released on $9 million bail last week after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention centre, Ghosn faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about $82 million over nearly a decade.
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)
Tokyo: Former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn said he was disappointed that a Tokyo court had rejected his request to attend the car maker's board meeting on Tuesday, and that he was still willing to carry out his duties as a board member.
“Mr. Ghosn is disappointed that the Court denied his request to attend the Nissan Board of Directors meeting," according to a statement issued by a spokesman.
"As an elected member of the Board, Mr. Ghosn stands ready to fulfill his professional duties to the shareholders who elected him," the statement said.
"It is unfortunate that the meritless and unsubstantiated accusations against him have blocked his ideas and perspective from being deployed in service of the company he served for the past twenty years.”
He was stripped of the role of Nissan chairman but remains a board member.
