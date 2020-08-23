WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No. 2 U.S. Diplomat Biegun Will Visit Russia, Lithuania Amid Belarus Crisis

No. 2 U.S. Diplomat Biegun Will Visit Russia, Lithuania Amid Belarus Crisis

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Lithuania, Russia and Ukraine on Aug. 2427 to meet senior government leaders to discuss regional issues, the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
Share this:

WASHINGTON: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Lithuania, Russia and Ukraine on Aug. 24-27 to meet senior government leaders to discuss regional issues, the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

Reuters reported exclusively on Friday that Biegun would travel to the region for talks on Belarus, sources said, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country’s election crisis that averts Russian intervention.

The State Department statement made no mention of Belarus.

Also Watch

Sushant Death Probe: Mumbai Police Personnel Posted At Rhea’s Residence After Her S.O.S

(Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 23, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
Next Story
Loading