News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

No Agreement Concerning Deployment Of Turkish Peacekeepers In Nagorno-Karabakh, Says Kremlin

No Agreement Concerning Deployment Of Turkish Peacekeepers In Nagorno-Karabakh, Says Kremlin

The Kremlin on Tuesday said there was no agreement about the deployment of Turkish peacekeepers in NagornoKarabakh, after a ceasefire deal was signed in an effort to halt more than a month of bloodshed in the region.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday said there was no agreement about the deployment of Turkish peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, after a ceasefire deal was signed in an effort to halt more than a month of bloodshed in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a centre to monitor the ceasefire, located outside Nagorno-Karabakh, was subject to a separate agreement.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey earlier on Tuesday discussed creating a joint Russian-Turkish peacekeeping centre, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 10, 2020, 15:36 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...