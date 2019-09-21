Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'No Bottom to His Will to Abuse Power': Biden Critical of Trump for Urging Probe Into Son's Ukraine Business

Biden said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy 'so that the American people can judge for themselves.'

Associated Press

Updated:September 21, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'No Bottom to His Will to Abuse Power': Biden Critical of Trump for Urging Probe Into Son's Ukraine Business
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. (Image: AP Photo)
Loading...

Washington: Former Vice President Joe Biden is decrying reports that President Donald Trump urged the president of Ukraine to look into his son's business dealings there.

Biden says in a statement that if the reports are true, "Then there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country."

Biden said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "so that the American people can judge for themselves."

Biden released the statement after news organisations reported Trump had urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of Biden's son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump says there was nothing inappropriate in his contacts with foreign leaders.

President Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine to investigate the son of Biden.

The push to damage a political rival is at the heart of a whistleblower complaint that has created a showdown between Congress and the White House.

Two people familiar with the matter say the complaint was based on a series of events, one of which was a July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy.

One of the people says Trump urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of potential rival Biden's son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company. The people were not authorised to discuss the issue by name.

Trump is angrily labelling the allegation as "partisan" even as Democrats move to investigate the interactions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram