No Covid-19 Deaths Reported in Sweden in 24 Hours, But Weekend Figures Typically Delayed
People enjoy warm weather at the Tantolunden park as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Stockholm, Sweden May 30, 2020. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS
Sweden's open approach to the virus, mostly based on voluntary social distancing and basic hygiene, has been criticised by some as a dangerous experiment, but also once touted as a future model by the World Health Organization.
Sweden has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, for the first time since March 13, the health authority said on Sunday, but there is typically a delay in reporting figures at weekends.
Last week, Sweden had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe per capita over a seven-day-period, data showed.
There have been previous weekends where the death toll has increased by as little as two, only for a steeper rise to return in the following days when the reporting catches up, the health authority spokesman said.