1-MIN READ

No Covid-19 Deaths Reported in Sweden in 24 Hours, But Weekend Figures Typically Delayed

People enjoy warm weather at the Tantolunden park as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Stockholm, Sweden May 30, 2020. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

People enjoy warm weather at the Tantolunden park as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Stockholm, Sweden May 30, 2020. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

Sweden's open approach to the virus, mostly based on voluntary social distancing and basic hygiene, has been criticised by some as a dangerous experiment, but also once touted as a future model by the World Health Organization.

  • Reuters Stockholm
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:34 PM IST
Sweden has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, for the first time since March 13, the health authority said on Sunday, but there is typically a delay in reporting figures at weekends.

Sweden's open approach to the virus, mostly based on voluntary social distancing and basic hygiene, has been criticised by some as a dangerous experiment, but also once touted as a future model by the World Health Organization.

Last week, Sweden had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe per capita over a seven-day-period, data showed.

There have been previous weekends where the death toll has increased by as little as two, only for a steeper rise to return in the following days when the reporting catches up, the health authority spokesman said.

The pandemic has killed 4,395 people in Sweden.


