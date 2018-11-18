GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Developing Country Will Fall Into Debt Trap by Cooperating With Us, Says China

"On the contrary, cooperating with China helps these countries raise independent development capabilities and levels, and improves the lives of the local people,"Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Reuters

Updated:November 18, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Developing Country Will Fall Into Debt Trap by Cooperating With Us, Says China
Representative Image (File Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that no developing country would fall into a debt trap simply because of its cooperation with Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment in an online statement responding to remarks made by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

"No developing country will fall into debt difficulties because of cooperation with China," Hua said.

"On the contrary, cooperating with China helps these countries raise independent development capabilities and levels, and improves the lives of the local people."

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit on Saturday, Pence took aim at China's Belt and Road initiative, saying countries should not accept debt that compromised their sovereignty.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...