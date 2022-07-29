No General Elections Till General Bajwa’s Retirement, Imran Khan Tells Party Leaders, Seeks 'Anti-Establishment, Anti-America' Focus

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has told leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) that they will go for general elections after the retirement of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the chief of army staff.

Khan, who was chairing the PTI core meeting on Wednesday, assured leaders of huge support of the public and discussed the future strategy after regaining the Punjab government.

Sources said the core committee has decided to rule Punjab till November-December for more strength in Punjab by utilising the provincial funds and machinery. They added that PTI will go in for general elections after the appointment of the next army chief.

The committee was told that elections in Pakistan are always “stolen and manipulated; even our EVMs project is turned down due to fear of free and fair elections in the country. Everyone knows who was managing the elections”.

Khan also directed his party leaders to deliver the best in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and utilise the provincial development funds for preparation of the next general elections to win more seats, the sources added.

“For the time being, we have to focus and keep the momentum of ‘anti-establishment, anti-looters and anti-America’. People are liking this narrative,” Khan told party leaders.

The PTI has also adopted the strategy to keep demanding election reforms for the next general election through which it can gain more power in Punjab & KP. On the other hand, it will blame and criticise the allied government at the Centre for the current economic crisis and failures, the sources informed.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has given PMLN a big offer of talks if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces his intent to go for early polls anytime. This is a departure from the federal government’s earlier demand of announcing a specific date. Umar says Imran Khan has also agreed to the offer. “We can sit with PMLN & others to decide terms of references (ToRs) for new election and its reforms,” he said.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif wants early general elections and has discussed with the senior party leadership the option of quitting the government in the centre but PPP and Asif Ali Zardari are not ready for early polls, sources said.

Allied parties PPP, MQM and BAP, except PMLN, are ready for early polls but after December-January as they want to bring down Imran Khan’s narrative and momentum in the public by recovering economically plus giving relief to public through the federal government.

The power corridors also want an atmosphere of political and economic stability for elections after avoiding ‘economic default’ and bringing some prosperity to the country around December-January, sources added.

