1-MIN READ

No Halloween Trick-or-Treating for Trudeau's Kids Due to Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Trudeau famously likes to dress up in costumes for Halloween and parties -- since coming to power in 2015, he has masqueraded as Clark Kent, Sherlock Holmes and 'Star Wars' fan favorite Han Solo.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his children will not go trick-or-treating on Halloween this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but may instead hunt "Easter-style" for candy around their house.

Public health officials have reintroduced a partial lockdown in the capital Ottawa and several other Canadian cities and towns to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus after a recent spike in the number of cases.

Among the recommendations in Ontario, the nation's most populous province, was to not send kids trick-or-treating, provoking a public outcry. "Unfortunately all of us are having to make sacrifices of different types, particularly kids," Trudeau told a news conference.

"Listening to public health officials means that my family will not be going trick-or-treating this year because... in red zones like Ottawa, they are not encouraging or not recommending trick-or-treating," he said.

But, he added, his sons Xavier, 13, and Hadrien, six, as well as his daughter Ella-Grace, 11, "could do an Easter-style treasure hunt for candy throughout the house and yard." "I think families will be (similarly) creative in how they respond to giving their kids as fun a holiday as we can," Trudeau said.

The reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions comes as Canada's case count has exceeded 200,000, with nearly 10,000 deaths.


