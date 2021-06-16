No Hostility in Meeting with US President Joe Biden, Tone Was Constructive Says President Putin

Geneva (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the tone of the talks with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday as constructive and said there was no hostility during the talks. His remarks came at a news conference after he and Biden met in Geneva for a high-stakes summit amid tensions between the West and the Kremlin. Our assessment of many issues differ, but in my view both sides demonstrated the desire to understand each other and looks for ways to get closer, Putin said.

The conversation was rather constructive, he added. (AP) .

