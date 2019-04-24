English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Immediate Plan to Raise Oil Output After Iran Waivers End: Saudi Arabia
The US government had on Monday announced its decision not to renew any waivers granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil. The waivers on imports expires on May 2.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia does not plan to immediately raise oil output after the United States ends sanction exemptions for buyers of Iranian crude, energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Wednesday.
"(Global) inventories are continuing to rise despite what's happening in Venezuela and tightening sanctions on Iran," Falih told a finance conference in Riyadh.
"So I don't see the need to do anything immediately."
