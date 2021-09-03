'No Imposition of Foreign Desires, Let Afghans Decide Their Fate': Ex-PM Hekmatyar on Govt Formation

As Afghanistan, inches closer towards forming a new government, former Afghanistan Prime Minister and chief of the Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin (HIG) party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in an exclusive tell-all with CNN-News18 elaborates his role in the formation of the current regime under Taliban, aftereffects of a 20-year-long war on his country and the absolute need to lift the weight of foreign desires on Afghan people.

The 72-year-old veteran leader who has been one of the oldest faces of Afghanistan’s struggle is at the helm of discussions with the Taliban to form the next government. His well-established links with Pakistan’s intelligence agencies further strengthens his role in deciding with whom should power reside.

Hence when asked about his discussions with Hamid Karzai and to Abdullah Abdullah ahead of the govt formation, the former PM stated that the incoming Afghan government would be under the auspices of the Taliban.

‘The ground realities dictate that the incoming Afghan government would be under the auspices of the Taliban. Although the Taliban have reiterated that they do not plan on reinstating the Emirate nor monopolize on power, they are yet to start formal negotiations with political parties and elites. We have to wait on the Taliban to arrive at an internal consensus with regards to their stance and proposed structure for the coming political order. Such a plan can then be forwarded to other stakeholders through the formal and final negotiations,’ Hekmatyar told CNN-News18.

While talking about the Taliban rule, the former PM also emphasized that he would tender his support to the Taliban in consolidating the security/law and order sector as well as the formation of a centralized government and that this support will not be conditional on any power-sharing.

‘I have accomplished most of my life goals. I am satisfied with and thankful to Almighty Allah for the withdrawal of NATO troops, the end of the conflict, the overthrow of the corrupt and warmongering puppet regime, and the dissolution of the power block that aimed at weakening our national unity. These are all achievements I’m willing to be content with,’ Hekmatyar was quoted saying.

However, the former made it amply clear that Afghanistan will not be a party to any foreign pressure, desires, or demands to form a coalition or broad-based govt while also urging the world to put considerable weightage on the need for free and transparent elections and recognize any government formed to an understanding among Afghans.

‘No foreign state should give itself the right to threaten, pressurize or demand the imposition of foreign desires on the Afghan people. We see single-party governments predominately across the globe. From the US to Russia, China, and all of Europe, even some of our neighbors, there are no coalition governments based on power-sharing agreements between political and ethnic entities. Why should Afghanistan be an exception to the rule and be demanded to form a broad-based government? Let Afghans decide their fate and future themselves, free of foreign pressures and involvement. Such pressure and involvement have not produced positive results in the past and would not do so in the future,’ Hekmatyar told CNN-News18.

Besides, the Afghan PM also stated the kind of society he envisions for Afghanistan which is free, independent, non-aligned, war-free, and one that is representative of our Muslim and national values. Regarding the rights to be bestowed unto women in the new regime, the Leader stressed that women in an Islamic Afghanistan will enjoy all their inalienable human and Islamic rights. They shall feel more valued than women of any other country since the rights and privileges given to women in Islam are far more progressive and equal compared to all other schools of thought and systems.

‘The right of women to work and get educated is not only fully guaranteed in Islam without discrimination but they at times have more privilege than men. No one has the right to deprive women of these inalienable and God-given rights,’

Adding he said that Afghans are also determined to not allow their soil to be used against any nation’s interests. He said that Afghans do not want the Kashmir conflict exported to Afghanistan, neither do they want the Indian and Chinese border disputes, the issue of Tibet nor the rivalries relating to Gawadar damn or Chahbahar port to be exported to Afghanistan.

With regards to India’s role, the former PM hoped that it would play a positive and constructive role in Afghanistan, contrary to its role in the past four decades where it supported the invasion and occupation of both the Soviet Union and the United States of America instead of supporting the Afghan cause for freedom.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here