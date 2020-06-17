WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Injuries Reported as UK PM's Car Shunted by Security Vehicle outside Parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
Share this:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.

Johnson's office said no one had been injured.

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

Johnson, who returned to work at the end of April after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection, had just finished his weekly question session in parliament.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading