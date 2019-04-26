Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No Issue of Infighting in Govt, Reiterates Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena

Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have been at loggerheads after a political crisis last year in which the latter was sacked and appointed by Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Aishwarya Kumar | News18.com@aishwaryak03

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Issue of Infighting in Govt, Reiterates Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena
File photo of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid rumours of political infighting in the Sri Lankan government, President Maithripala Sirisena has asserted that all is well.

In an exclusive interview to News18, his first after the ghastly Easter attacks on April 21, Sirisena has said that it was natural for many stories to surface in turbulent times such as these.

“However, there is no issue about infighting in the government. The intelligence warning was neither brought to the notice of me nor the Prime Minister. As such, this is an unfortunate lapse in the defence mechanism than a political problem. We, as a nation, stand together in a collective response,” he said.

Sirisena’s statement is significant as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Sunday said the government had information about possible attacks but that it was not shared. Wickremesinghe’s statement on how the information was not looked into led to several people questioning the relevance of such a statement after the bloody attacks.

In Sri Lanka, the police and the armed forces report directly to the President. While the country has a state minister of defence (Ruwan Wijewardene), Sirisena is the Minister of Defence according to the Constitution,. The political crisis the country faced last year as a result of a showdown between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe was being widely seen as the reason for the latter to pass such a statement.

In October last year, Sirisena had sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister. Soon after the appointment, Sirisena shut the Parliament for three weeks to keep protesters at bay.

Wickremesinghe, who declared his shocking dismissal as “illegal”, then ignored a deadline to vacate his official residence. On the other hand, Rajapaksa had called for a snap parliamentary election to allow people to vote for a new plan to overcome the country’s looming economic and political crises.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram