‘No Joint Statements, No Concessions’: Biden, Xi to Meet in Bali but US-China Ties to Remain Strained

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Monday in Indonesia’s Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Experts say that due to Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine and Beijing’s subtle support to the Kremlin, a second Cold War has begun and China is playing a primary role in this with its aggressive posture in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

The first time both leaders held several close in-person meetings was in 2011 and both Biden and Xi at that time were leaders-in-waiting. Xi became president 2013 and Biden served as vice-president of the US under the Obama administration until 2016. Biden was elected US President in 2020.

This is the first time the heads of states of these two countries, whose relations have deteriorated, have met since 2019. Former US president Donald Trump was the last US president to shake hands with Xi Jinping months before the pandemic but there was friction between Beijing and Washington over trade.

The friction between both nations have only increased since with disputes over trade, technology, security and ideology. The meeting will show if both leaders can find some common ground.

This is the first time these leaders are meeting in-person and have met virtually before. Xi Jinping at that time warned US President Biden over Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan – which the Democrat eventually completed – and said it would create tensions if the US chose to ‘play with fire’.

Officials familiar with the developments told CNN that there will be no joint statement following the meeting but on Monday late evening (local time) the US President will take questions from mediapersons.

The US official familiar with the developments also told CNN that the meeting will focus on developing a better understanding of each other’s priorities and quash misconceptions about one another.

It is a tough task since Washington and Beijing have differed on almost every issue affecting the world like the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, North Korea, transfer of modern technology and climate change.

Biden said during the meeting he will ask Xi what the red lines are but experts speaking to US media outlets said it is not as straightforward as it may sound like. Xi will not ease his stance on Taiwan which China believes is the key to its Great Rejuvenation which it aims to achieve by 2049 and Biden has been the only US President to have angered Xi as he claimed multiple times that he would send military help to Taiwan if the self-ruled island’s sovereignty is threatened.

China did respond to Pelosi’s visit by launching a series of war drills in the Taiwan Strait as large scale military exercises blockaded the island. Some war drills even bore a strong resemblance to how it would be if China decided to invade Taiwan.

Ahead of the meeting, Biden said no ‘fundamental concessions’ will be made to Xi and there are plans that Taiwan will be briefed about the talks. China has shot back and said that these moves were ‘egregious in nature’ and said it opposes US’ plans.

