'No Longer Run By Radical Left Lunatics': Donald Trump Hails Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter

Soon after tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, former US President Donald Trump hailed the move saying the social media platform will no longer be run by “Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs”. However, Trump himself doesn’t have a presence on Twitter and declined to commit to rejoining it.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump said on his own Truth Social platform, an AFP report said. Trump told the Fox News network he liked Musk and wished him luck, adding: “I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me.”

After months of speculation and uncertainty over Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, he finally took over the platform on Friday.

Notably, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was banned in light of the 2021 US Capitol riots in January. The Republican Party leader was allegedly behind inciting the violence. However, Musk has time and again indicated that he will revive Trump’s Twitter account. But Trump did not say whether he intended to make a comeback.

Back when Trump had a presence on Twitter, he had over 80 million followers. He has just over four million on Truth Social, which he founded in October last year. The figures led most observers to believe the 76-year-old real estate magnate will soon be back on Twitter.

A return to Twitter in the days ahead of the November 8 midterm elections could impact the race, giving him a broader audience for his posts.

Analysts on Trump watch are following closely what will become of the banned accounts of some of his closest allies, such as far right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose personal account was suspended for spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News here