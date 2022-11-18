No Money For Terror: China, Who Blocked Designation of Terrorists at UN, Yet to Respond to Invitation

China has not yet responded to the invitation sent by India to attend the third ministerial “No Money For Terror” (NMFT) conference. The conference began on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the attending nations and organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the event highlighted that in the modern age, terrorism uses modern techonology to disturb civil society. He also said organised crime and terrorism are linked and should not be seen in isolation.

“Action against organised crime is extremely important in the fight against terror. At times, even activities like money laundering and financial crimes have been known to help terror funding. Fighting it needs global collaboration,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“New kinds of technology are being used for terror financing and recruitment. Challenges from the dark net, private currencies and more are emerging. There is a need for a uniform understanding of new finance technologies,” the Prime Minister said.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the NMFT conference. The previous meeting of NMFT was held in Melbourne in 2019 and in Paris in 2018. 73 nations are participating in this conference which will go on until Saturday where discussions on how to stop terror funding will be discussed across four sessions.

The Financial Action Task Force (FAFT), Egmont Group, Interpol and Europol are also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, China absence from the meeting raises concerns about the world’s second largest economy’s commitment towards the global war on terror.

China on four occasions this year placed technical holds and stopped the UN Security Council from designating Abdul Rehman Makki, Abdul Rauf Azhar, Sajid Mir and Shahid Mahmood as global terrorists, displaying its unwavering support to terrorist organisations based in Pakistan, who have threatened safety and security in the region.

Sajid Mir is one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and Rauf Azhar has planned the 2016 Pathankot Air Base attacks and the attack on the Parliament in 2001.

The meetings are being in held shortly after New Delhi held the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in November and also the 90th Interpol General Assembly.

