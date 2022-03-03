'No More Cats from Russia', as 'United Nations' of Felines Imposes Sanctions Amid War in Ukraine

In response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, a federation of cat registries has joined Western governments in imposing sanctions on the country.

In a statement, the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) stated that “it cannot simply witness these atrocities and do nothing." As a result, it has put in place safeguards to prevent Russian cats from being registered in its records or entering its exhibitions outside of Russia.

“No cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree. No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of, which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in," it said.

FIFe refers to itself as the “United Nations of Cat Federations," and it is made up of 42 members from 40 countries, including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The restrictions are in effect until May 31, 2022, and will be reviewed based on the situation at the time, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives. We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression,” it said.

The Federation has also decided to set aside a portion of its budget to “assist cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering as a result of the current situation."

It was noted that several FIFe club members from Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova are “helping their Ukrainian breeder friends."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.