No More Indians Left In Kyiv, Says Foreign Secretary; Indians In Lviv Asked To Move Towards Poland

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that there are no more Indians left in Ukrainian capital Kyiv. While addressing a press conference late on Tuesday evening, Shringla said that all Indians have been evacuated from Kyiv.

Shringla also said that the government’s foremost priority is to evacuate all Indians from Kharkiv. He further added that until now 12,000 Indians have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.

The foreign secretary said that India asked the governments in both Russia and Ukraine to allow safe passage for stranded Indian citizens.

He also said that the government deeply regrets the death of an Indian student due to Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Shringla highlighted that the Indian government is worried about ongoing skirmish between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

Union minister S Jaishankar in a tweet on Wednesday said that six more flights have left for India in the last 24 hours. This also includes the first flights from Poland, he further added.

Advertisement

The minister for external affairs also said that 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine were being brought back home.

The Indian embassy in Poland and Lithuania tweeted early on Wednesday that students stuck in Lviv and Ternopil to enter Budomierz border check-point to enter Poland relatively quickly.

“Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland. The Embassy of India in Poland has officials deployed in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points who receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India,” the advisory said.

“They may avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested,” the advisory further added.

India has sent several flights to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. The government also sent four union ministers to nations bordering Ukraine to help with evacuation.

Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju and General (retired) VK Singh to Romania and Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively. These ministers are coordinating with other staff to ensure the safe return of all Indian students from Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.