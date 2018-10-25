No Paris Self-destruct Stunt as Banksy Prices Stay Anchored

Several works by mercurial artist Banksy went under the hammer Wednesday at Paris auction house Artcurial but no work auto-destructed as happened earlier this month at Sotheby's.Artistic jaws dropped after Banksy's audacious prank involving the shredding of his "Girl with Balloon" moments after it fetched £1,042,000 ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros) -- a joint record for the maverick, who had hidden a shredder in the frame.Experts said that stunt only added to the value of the work -- but in Paris, matters were much more low key as several oeuvres fetched above their reserve price albeit not by astronomical amounts.Wednesday's auction of 133 lots in all went ahead amid tight surveillance.But this time there was no rip it up and start again from the artist from Bristol, southern England, who has never revealed his true identity.His "Stop and Search" silkscreen, a denunciation of police stop and search surveillance, fetched 65,000 euros ($74,000/57,000 pounds) including fees -- just double a 30,000-35,000 euro estimate.Another screen print, a Warholesque "Soup Can (Yellow/Emerald/Brown)", went under the hammer for 46,800 euros having been estimated at 15,000-20,000 euros.A third work, "Queen Vic", mocking Queen Victoria's anti-homosexuality stance by depicting her in an indecorous pose astride another woman, went for 11,700 euros, around three rimes its reserve.A plastic statuette of a rat holding a paintbrush meanwhile also found a buyer.Banksy admitted that things did not go quite to plan at Sotheby's where besuited champagne-sipping men and bejewelled women had initially looked on aghast as "Girl with Balloon" got stuck only half shredded.Artcurial indicated before Wednesday's controversy-free auction it had done background checks on attendees amid speculation Banksy himself had been at Sotherby's and triggered the shredding.If the Paris sales went off without a hitch, the unnamed female buyer of "Girl with Balloon," which Banksy's own authentication body Pest Control has labelled a new piece of work in its own right, "Love is in the Bin," should do well out of the unusual deal.Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary art for Europe, afterwards hailed the shredded sheet as "the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction" while Artprice head Thierry Ehrmann indicated the work's worth had likely increased to "more than two million euros".Artcurial's own expert Arnaud Oliveux also suggested that the partial shredding meant the work became "something else" with its own artistic value.Oliveaux, noting the media buzz created ahead of Wednesday's auction, responded with humour when asked if he believed the artist was in the audience."That would surprise me. I only wish he were."During the auction, he also played on the hubbub the steet artist had whipped up in London just over a fortnight ago, telling a woman hesitating on a raised bid for "Soup Can (Yellow/Emerald/Brown)": "But, madame, Banksy is in the limelight. You're going to regret it!"