No Question Russia Behind Hack On U.S., Schiff Says - MSNBC

WASHINGTON: There is no question that Russia is behind the recent hacking campaign against the United States, the head of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence panel said on Sunday, warning that President Donald Trump’s effort to play down Moscow’s role and point to China was a threat to U.S. national security.

“Based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s any question that it was Russia,” House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff told MSNBC in an interview. “It just uniformly destructive and deceitful, and injurious … to our national security,” he said of Trump’s Saturday comments.

