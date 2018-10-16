English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Shooting, No Homicide: New York Sees First ‘Peaceful’ Weekend in 25 Years
According to NYPD, the last time the most populous US city of 8.5 million had a weekend without shootings was in 1993.
A general view of the Manhattan skyline in New York City. (Reuters)
New York: New York has marked its first weekend without a shooting in 25 years, police said on Monday.
"We went Friday, Saturday, Sunday without any shootings and homicides," New York Police Department chief James O'Neill told reporters.
"That's the first time in decades, and that's something not just the NYPD, but all New Yorkers can be proud of."
The last time the most populous US city of 8.5 million had a weekend without shootings was in 1993, according to police.
But there have been intermittent spikes. The weekend of October 6-7, for example, was "terrible," with several shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx, authorities said.
The number of murders is on the rise again this year, after hitting a low in 2017 with 292 total — a record since the 1950s.
In the first half of 2018, the city recorded 147 murders, an eight percent increase over the same period in 2017, and mostly in Brooklyn and the Bronx.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
