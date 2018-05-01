English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Sign of Flight MH370 Found in New Scan of Indian Ocean Floor
This comes despite earlier hopes that a 25,000-square-kilometer area most likely to contain the missing aircraft had been identified. Flight 370 disappeared March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing with 239 people aboard.
File photo of a remembrance event for the ill fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in Kuala Lumpur. (AP)
Sydney, Australia: A new scan of the Indian Ocean floor for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has searched nearly 80,000 square kilometers since January without finding any sign of the wreckage. But the company looking for the plane, which has been missing for more than four years, said it is still determined to find it.
This comes despite earlier hopes that a 25,000-square-kilometer area most likely to contain the missing aircraft had been identified.
Ocean Infinity, the American technology company conducting the latest search, said in an update today that it had scanned up to 1,300 square kilometers per day since launching its mission far off the west coast of Australia in late January. It has searched both inside and outside an area identified by Australian authorities.
"Whilst it's disappointing there has been no sign of MH370 in the Australian Transport Safety Bureau search area and further north, there is still some search time remaining," Ocean Infinity chief executive officer Oliver Plunkett said in a statement.
"Everyone at Ocean Infinity remains absolutely determined for the remainder of the search," he said.
Flight 370 disappeared March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing with 239 people aboard. No transmissions were received from the aircraft after its first 38 minutes of flight, but it is believed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean based on the drift patterns of crash debris that washed ashore on distant beaches.
The governments of Malaysia, China and Australia called off the nearly three-year official search in January 2017.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau's final report on the search conceded authorities were no closer to knowing the reasons for the plane's disappearance or its exact location.
In January, the Malaysian government pledged to pay Texas-based Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it could find the wreckage or black boxes of the aircraft within 90 days. Ocean Infinity uses up to eight autonomous vehicles capable of operating in depths up to 6,000 meters, and Plunkett had launched the search by saying his company had "a realistic prospect" of finding the aircraft.
He said today that its technology had performed "exceptionally well," with "significant amounts of high-quality data" collected.
The company's Seabed Constructor research vessel is stopping in the West Australian port of Fremantle for resupply and crew rotation before returning to the search until it's forced to quit in the southern hemisphere's winter.
Plunkett's statement indicated Ocean Infinity's search could be halted before mid-June due to weather conditions at sea.
Also Watch
This comes despite earlier hopes that a 25,000-square-kilometer area most likely to contain the missing aircraft had been identified.
Ocean Infinity, the American technology company conducting the latest search, said in an update today that it had scanned up to 1,300 square kilometers per day since launching its mission far off the west coast of Australia in late January. It has searched both inside and outside an area identified by Australian authorities.
"Whilst it's disappointing there has been no sign of MH370 in the Australian Transport Safety Bureau search area and further north, there is still some search time remaining," Ocean Infinity chief executive officer Oliver Plunkett said in a statement.
"Everyone at Ocean Infinity remains absolutely determined for the remainder of the search," he said.
Flight 370 disappeared March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing with 239 people aboard. No transmissions were received from the aircraft after its first 38 minutes of flight, but it is believed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean based on the drift patterns of crash debris that washed ashore on distant beaches.
The governments of Malaysia, China and Australia called off the nearly three-year official search in January 2017.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau's final report on the search conceded authorities were no closer to knowing the reasons for the plane's disappearance or its exact location.
In January, the Malaysian government pledged to pay Texas-based Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it could find the wreckage or black boxes of the aircraft within 90 days. Ocean Infinity uses up to eight autonomous vehicles capable of operating in depths up to 6,000 meters, and Plunkett had launched the search by saying his company had "a realistic prospect" of finding the aircraft.
He said today that its technology had performed "exceptionally well," with "significant amounts of high-quality data" collected.
The company's Seabed Constructor research vessel is stopping in the West Australian port of Fremantle for resupply and crew rotation before returning to the search until it's forced to quit in the southern hemisphere's winter.
Plunkett's statement indicated Ocean Infinity's search could be halted before mid-June due to weather conditions at sea.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Sunil Chhetri to be Recommended for Padma Shri
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals