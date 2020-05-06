No Signs North Korea's Kim Received Heart Surgery, Says South Korean Spy Agency
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 2, 2020.
(Photo: KCNA/via REUTERS )
Kim disappeared from state media for three weeks, sparking a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, before re-emerging last Saturday.