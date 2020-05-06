WORLD

1-MIN READ

No Signs North Korea's Kim Received Heart Surgery, Says South Korean Spy Agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 2, 2020. (Photo: KCNA/via REUTERS )

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 2, 2020. (Photo: KCNA/via REUTERS )

Kim disappeared from state media for three weeks, sparking a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, before re-emerging last Saturday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday there are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received heart surgery, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim disappeared from state media for three weeks, sparking a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, before re-emerging last Saturday.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based news outlet with sources inside North Korea, reported in April that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure.

