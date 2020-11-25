News18 Logo

No Skiing In France Before January, Says Macron

PARIS: Winter sport resorts will not be able to reopen before the end of the year, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday.

“The government has held talks with the industry, but it seems impossible to consider reopening for the year-end festivities,” Macron said, adding that it would be preferable to reopen in January under good conditions and in coordination with other European countries.

After a second coronavirus lockdown that started Oct. 30, infection rates have dropped sharply in the past week and Macron announced the easing of several restrictions, including the reopening of shops selling non-essential goods from Saturday.

