WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Special Treatment: New Zealand PM Turned Away from Cafe Due to Virus Distancing Rules

File photo of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Reuters)

"I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organised and book anywhere," her fiance Clarke Gayford tweeted in response to another diner, who had spotted the couple being turned away.

  • AFP wellington
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
Share this:

In New Zealand, no one is exempt from the strict coronavirus prevention measures -- not even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was denied entry to a cafe because of her own social distancing rules.

Ardern, her fiance Clarke Gayford and a group of friends were turned away from a cafe in Wellington on Saturday because it had already reached its customer limit.

"I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organised and book anywhere," Gayford tweeted in response to another diner, who had spotted the couple being turned away.

As New Zealand eases out of its coronavirus lockdown, cafes were allowed to reopen on Thursday, but must maintain social distancing between tables and customers must remain seated.

A diner who saw Ardern refused entry told Stuff media that a cafe employee "had to awkwardly say it was full and there were no tables, and they left."

Fortunately for Ardern's party, other diners left soon after, and staff from the cafe were able to run down the street to invite the prime minister back.

"Was very nice of them to chase us down the street when a spot freed up. A+ service," Gayford tweeted.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading