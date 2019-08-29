No Talks with Donald Trump Unless US Stops 'Economic Terrorism', Says Iran
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says the removal of US sanctions could also help salvage the Iranian nuclear deal, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from last year.
File photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reuters)
Kuala Lampur: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says Iran's supreme leader will not meet President Donald Trump unless Washington halts its "economic terrorism" that has hurt ordinary Iranians.
Zarif says the removal of U.S. sanctions could also help salvage the Iranian nuclear deal, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from last year.
He says Tehran has the right to reduce its compliance under the nuclear pact after the U.S. left but it can easily "revert back to full implementation" if the U.S. fulfils its commitment and returns to the table.
He told a forum in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday that "you do not negotiate with terrorists. If they want to negotiate, they have to abandon terrorism," in reference to the rollback of sanctions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not the Correct Choice of Words: Nick Kyrgios Clarifies his Comment on ATP Being Corrupt
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Review: Alexa With a Display Makes For a Cool Smart Assistant
- Joaquin Phoenix as Joker Completely Embraces His Dark Side in New Trailer
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC