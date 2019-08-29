Take the pledge to vote

No Talks with Donald Trump Unless US Stops 'Economic Terrorism', Says Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says the removal of US sanctions could also help salvage the Iranian nuclear deal, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from last year.

Associated Press

Updated:August 29, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
File photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reuters)
Kuala Lampur: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says Iran's supreme leader will not meet President Donald Trump unless Washington halts its "economic terrorism" that has hurt ordinary Iranians.

Zarif says the removal of U.S. sanctions could also help salvage the Iranian nuclear deal, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from last year.

He says Tehran has the right to reduce its compliance under the nuclear pact after the U.S. left but it can easily "revert back to full implementation" if the U.S. fulfils its commitment and returns to the table.

He told a forum in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday that "you do not negotiate with terrorists. If they want to negotiate, they have to abandon terrorism," in reference to the rollback of sanctions.

