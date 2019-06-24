Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Terror Camps in Bangladesh, Says Envoy As He Cautions Against Regional Elements Wanting Trouble

Stating that the border with India was completely secure, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, said there had not been a single terrorist activity in the last 10 years in his country.

Purbasha Bhattacharjee | News18

Updated:June 24, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
No Terror Camps in Bangladesh, Says Envoy As He Cautions Against Regional Elements Wanting Trouble
File photo of Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali.
Guwahati: Even as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, claimed that there was no terror camp in Bangladesh and the border with India was completely secure, he cautioned against elements in the region who might want to exploit the situation to create problems.

“There are no militant camps in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed, since the time she took over in 2009, has shown zero tolerance toward all terrorist activities. She has refused to give shelter to any such elements. There has not been a single terrorist activity in the last 10 years. We have, rather, handed over a number of terrorists to the authorities concerned,” said Ali.

However, he admitted that Bangladesh being a transit route had been struggling to deal with the drug menace along with India, with contraband consignments entering the two countries regularly from southeast Asia via Myanmar.

Regarding the Rohingya issue that has become a major concern in northeast India as well, the commissioner said Bangladesh was planning to discuss the matter with China.

“We will take up the Rohingya issue during the Prime Minister’s visit to China between July 1 and 5. We will ask China to push Myanmar to resume the repatriation process. Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas, who have mostly entered the country since August 25, 2017. Their presence is also a security problem for us as they can be used as agents for drug and arms smuggling and other crimes,” Ali added.

Further, he said six more border haats were likely to come up soon. “Though the proposed list is yet to be finalised, the haats are expected to be operational before December,” Ali said. To boost international trade, Bangladesh is building an 18-km railroad between Akhaura and Agartala. “We hope to complete the project by next year,” the commissioner said.

“The entire export of northeast can reach the Chittagong Port through Akhaura within two hours and that will dramatically change the export potential of the entire region,” he said. Bangladesh is also building a deep sea port in Payra to improve trade, he added.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
