'No Trace' of Poison Found in Navalny's Tests, But Patient Unstable, Says Russian Doctor
A woman attends a gathering to show support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was admitted to hospital in Omsk on Thursday suffering symptoms of what his spokeswoman called poisoning. (Image: Reuters)
After an air ambulance had arrived following an offer to transport Navalny to Germany for treatment, the deputy head doctor of the Siberian hospital where he was being treated said, "the patient is unstable and it is advisable to refuse any transportation."