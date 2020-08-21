WORLD

1-MIN READ

'No Trace' of Poison Found in Navalny's Tests, But Patient Unstable, Says Russian Doctor

A woman attends a gathering to show support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was admitted to hospital in Omsk on Thursday suffering symptoms of what his spokeswoman called poisoning. (Image: Reuters)

After an air ambulance had arrived following an offer to transport Navalny to Germany for treatment, the deputy head doctor of the Siberian hospital where he was being treated said, "the patient is unstable and it is advisable to refuse any transportation."

  • AFP Omsk (Russia)
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Doctors have not found any evidence that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned, the deputy head doctor of the Siberian hospital where he was being treated said Friday.

"So far no poison has been identified in the blood and urine, there is no trace of its presence," Anatoly Kalinichenko told journalists in Omsk.

"The diagnosis of 'poisoning' is still there in the back of our minds, but we do not believe that the patient suffered poisoning," he said.

"We practically have a diagnosis," he said, adding that information had been passed on to Navalny's family.

"The patient's condition is unstable, it is advisable to refuse any transportation," he added, after an air ambulance had arrived following an offer to transport Navalny to Germany for treatment.

