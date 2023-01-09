Hundreds of People in London Underground Dress Down to Underpants to Celebrate 'No Trousers Tube Ride'

Commuters in London stripped down to their pants and hopped on to the Underground on Sunday for the annual ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’.

The event, organised by The Stiff Upper Lip Society in the UK, comes after a gap of two years since it was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

The event was part of The No Pants Subway Ride, an annual global event started by Improv Everywhere in New York in 2002.

The idea behind the event is that people will board the tube in the middle of winter without wearing their trousers. However, they will wear all the usual winter clothing on their top half like hats, scarves and gloves.

What an absolute bunch of freaks @TfL @BTPLondon apparently doing a no pants tube ride? Taking their trousers off in front of children? Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/7vJxyssl4r— Phil (@97PhilB) January 8, 2023

During the event, the riders strip their trousers or pants once they enter the tube station and board the train. Then they will do their usual jobs like reading, checking phone or listening to a podcast.

The event has no reason, but to make people laugh. Several other cities around the world also took part in the event on Sunday.

People riding the tube as they take part in the 12th annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London. pic.twitter.com/qsVFrANt48— Aaron Chown (@aaronchown) January 8, 2023

Pictures on social media showed people taking the Underground and using ticket machines and escalators without trousers.

“There is no agenda for the event apart from a desire to make others laugh and smile," the event’s founders said.

There is no formal membership required to take part and all anyone needs to do to get involved is just to take the Tube without your trousers on.

“We’re not raising money, we’re not raising awareness – we’re just creating a moment," Ivan Markovic, the founder of The Stiff Upper Lip Society said.

The event first started as part of The No Pants Subway Ride by Improv Everywhere in New York in 2002 and has since become a global event.

