No-Trust Motion Against Imran Khan: 24 Lawmakers Holed In Sindh House Fearing Reprisal

Trouble continues to mount for Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan as 24 of his lawmakers openly threatened to dismantle the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by voting against Khan in the no-trust motion. The motion is expected to be tabled in the Pakistan national assembly towards the end of this month.

Nearly two dozen PTI lawmakers are in Sindh House for safety reasons, Tareen group’s Raja Riaz tells @HamidMirPAK #GeoNews pic.twitter.com/zFRMy5IPgn— Geo English (@geonews_english) March 17, 2022

Speaking to news agency GeoNews, disgruntled member of the National Assembly Raja Riaz asked PM Imran Khan not to take action against PTI members who are due to vote against him. People familiar with the developments said that Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Ahmad Hasan Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar, and Wajeeha Qamar are currently living inside Sindh House.

The Sindh House is a stay for important officials who visit Islamabad from Sindh province. The Imran Khan-led government said that the building has become a centre for horse-trading.

The lawmaker said that disgruntled members will vote against the Imran Khan-led government in ‘accordance with their conscience’. The lawmakers told GeoNews that they do not want to speak out in public due to fear. People familiar with the developments told the news agency that Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has already received the list of the dissidents.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Patel told the news agency that these lawmakers are here to oust Imran Khan. The Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that those in Sindh House are turncoats. “Had they been conscientious, they would have tendered their resignations,” Chaudhry tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pakistani lawmaker of Indian origin Ramesh Kumar announced that he has parted ways with the PTI and claimed that three federal ministers have already quit the Imran Khan cabinet.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan at a meeting said that the building will not transform into a horse-trading hub. His ministers also accused rival PPP of bribing the members of the national assembly.

Several senators of the national assembly of Pakistan expressed concern regarding their safety after Imran Khan said that PTI will hold a ‘public meeting’ of more than a million PTI members outside the Pakistan parliament and senators will have to vote in the no-trust motion after ‘going through’ the party workers.

