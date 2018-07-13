English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No US Presence on Space Station Next Year? Plan B in the Works
Boeing and SpaceX were engaged by NASA to develop rockets that could transport astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019. But neither company is expected to be ready by then.
(Representative Image: REUTERS/NASA/Handout)
Washington: Boeing and SpaceX are unlikely to be able to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, according to a US government audit report, resulting in a possible gap in the US presence on the spacecraft.
The two companies were engaged by the US space agency NASA in 2014 to develop rockets that could transport astronauts to the space station when the current contract with Russia's Soyuz expires in November 2019.
But neither company is expected to be ready to carry out manned flights by that date because of various delays in certifying their programs, the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report published Wednesday.
"There may be a gap in (US) access to the ISS if the Commercial Crew Program experiences additional delays," the GAO said.
"While NASA has begun to discuss potential options, it currently does not have a contingency plan for how to ensure an uninterrupted presence on the ISS beyond 2019," it said.
"It is possible that neither contractor would be ready before August 2020, leaving a potential gap in access of at least nine months," the GAO said.
The report said the United States could seek to obtain additional Soyuz seats but that may prove difficult.
"The process for manufacturing the spacecraft and contracting for those seats typically takes three years — meaning additional seats would not be available before 2021," it said.
NASA ended the US space shuttle program in 2011 and has relied on Russian rockets since then to carry US astronauts to the space station.
Boeing, which is developing a manned capsule called Starliner, is not expected to be certified until December 2019 instead of the January 2019 target date.
Certification of SpaceX's Dragon capsule is not expected until at least January 2020 instead of February 2019.
There are currently three Americans, one German and two Russians aboard the space station, where astronauts generally stay five or six months.
Also Watch
The two companies were engaged by the US space agency NASA in 2014 to develop rockets that could transport astronauts to the space station when the current contract with Russia's Soyuz expires in November 2019.
But neither company is expected to be ready to carry out manned flights by that date because of various delays in certifying their programs, the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report published Wednesday.
"There may be a gap in (US) access to the ISS if the Commercial Crew Program experiences additional delays," the GAO said.
"While NASA has begun to discuss potential options, it currently does not have a contingency plan for how to ensure an uninterrupted presence on the ISS beyond 2019," it said.
"It is possible that neither contractor would be ready before August 2020, leaving a potential gap in access of at least nine months," the GAO said.
The report said the United States could seek to obtain additional Soyuz seats but that may prove difficult.
"The process for manufacturing the spacecraft and contracting for those seats typically takes three years — meaning additional seats would not be available before 2021," it said.
NASA ended the US space shuttle program in 2011 and has relied on Russian rockets since then to carry US astronauts to the space station.
Boeing, which is developing a manned capsule called Starliner, is not expected to be certified until December 2019 instead of the January 2019 target date.
Certification of SpaceX's Dragon capsule is not expected until at least January 2020 instead of February 2019.
There are currently three Americans, one German and two Russians aboard the space station, where astronauts generally stay five or six months.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- Kuldeep's Career-best Figures, Rohit's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Register Easy Victory in First ODI
- Ant-Man and The Wasp LIVE Review: Will Paul Rudd's Tiny Hero Dominate the Big Screen?
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch