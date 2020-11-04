News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

German Foreign Minister Urges US Politicians to 'Trust' Election Process amid Trump's Tactics

File photo of Heiko Maas. Image: Reuters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it would be "premature" to comment further given that ballots were still being counted.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday urged America's politicians to help maintain "trust" in the electoral system after President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in the tightly contested race.

"It is important that all politicians who reach people directly, establish trust in the electoral process and the results," Maas said in a statement, adding that it would be "premature" to comment further given that ballots were still being counted.

"We must now be patient," said the minister, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European union.


