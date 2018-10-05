GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Be Announced Today

Associated Press

Updated:October 5, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
In this file photo, a portrait of Alfred Nobel is seen at the entrance of the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo. (Photo: Reuters)
Oslo: The Nobel Peace Prize is always widely anticipated and sometimes controversial.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which will announce this year's prize on Friday, has received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organizations. But only a few dozen of them are known — the committee keeps the list of nominations secret for 50 years, although some candidates are revealed by their nominators.

Among those put forward this year are the Syrian civilian aid group White Helmets, Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Last year's winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The 2018 prize is worth 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million). Past winners who came under criticism include former US President Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office.
