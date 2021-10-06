Nobel Prize 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan Win Award in Chemistry for 'New Way of Building Molecules'

The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David W.C. MacMillan of Princeton University.

ALSO READ | Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to US Scientists David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian

They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”

The winners were announced Wednesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.