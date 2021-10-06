CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Nobel Prize 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan Win Award in Chemistry for 'New Way of Building Molecules'

Image of the scientists tweeted by the Nobel Foundation.

Nobel Prize 2021: Benjamin List works at the Max Planck Institute and David W.C. MacMillan at Princeton University.

The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David W.C. MacMillan of Princeton University.

They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”

The winners were announced Wednesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

first published:October 06, 2021, 15:56 IST