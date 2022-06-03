'Nobody Stopping Russia Because It Threatens': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On War In Ukraine

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that no one is entering Ukraine and stopping the war because all parties are fearful of Russia.

If there is no policy, power becomes a disorder. We can see that right now, Russia attacked Ukraine. It is being opposed but nobody is ready to go to Ukraine and stop Russia because Russia has power and it threatens: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in Nagpur, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/XPDDFUgoeS — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

RSS chief Bhagwat was addressing an event hosted in Nagpur where he said that Russia attacked Ukraine and the world is opposing it.

Those who are opposing have no pure intents either. They are supplying arms to Ukraine, it's like when the western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other in the past and test their own ammunition. Something like that is going on here: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

“If there is no policy, power becomes a disorder. We can see that right now, Russia attacked Ukraine. It is being opposed but nobody is ready to go to Ukraine and stop Russia because Russia has power and it threatens,” Mohan Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

RSS is the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the center and Bhagwat’s choice of words is not how Russia describes its current role in Ukraine.

India is speaking truth but has to take balanced approach. Fortunately, it has taken that balanced approach. It neither supported attack nor opposed Russia. It didn't help Ukraine in war but is providing them all other aid. It's continuously asking Russia to hold talks: RSS chief — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

The RSS chief, however, lauded the government for its role in the war on Ukraine.

He also reflected that India on several occasions urged both sides to resort to diplomacy – referring to the phone conversations Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin – to stop the conflict.

Had Indian been adequately powerful, it would've stopped the war but it can't – its power is still rising, but it's not complete. Why doesn't China stop them? Because it can see something in this war. This war has enhanced security & economic issues for nations like us: RSS chief — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Russian president Vladimir Putin has insisted that it is a ‘special military operation’ to ‘denazify Ukraine’ – a claim which was repeated by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov when he visited India between March and April.

Russia denies accepting the word ‘invasion’ or ‘war’ on Ukraine, a term often used by US-based and other Western media outlets.

Mohan Bhagwat also criticized the Western nations for further fuelling the war. He said that weapons are being sent to Ukraine for test purposes rather than helping restore peace.

He accused ‘western nations’ of following the same playbook as it did with India and Pakistan during the Cold War years.

“Those who are opposing have no pure (intentions) either. They are supplying arms to Ukraine, it’s like when the western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other in the past and test their own ammunition,” Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat also lambasted China and said that despite being an influential party it is doing nothing to stop the war.

“Why doesn’t China stop them? Because it can see something in this war,” Bhagwat said, while pointing out that the war has led to security and economy-related issues in countries like India.

He also said that if India was a powerful nation, then both Russia could have been deterred from following the path it chose.

