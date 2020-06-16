North Korea Appears to Have Blown up Inter-Korean Liaison Office: Report

File photo of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea has made several threats against South Korea in recent days, and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
North Korea appears to have blown up an inter-Korean liaison office located in its city of Kaesong, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, citing a South Korean military source.
North Korea has made several threats against South Korea in recent days, and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=north+korea%2Csouth+korea&publish_min=2020-06-13T13:04:15.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-16T13:04:15.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2