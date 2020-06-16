WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

North Korea Appears to Have Blown up Inter-Korean Liaison Office: Report

File photo of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

File photo of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has made several threats against South Korea in recent days, and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
Share this:

North Korea appears to have blown up an inter-Korean liaison office located in its city of Kaesong, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, citing a South Korean military source.

North Korea has made several threats against South Korea in recent days, and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading