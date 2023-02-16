CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Turkey-Syria EarthquakeSpy BalloonSri LankaRussia-Ukraine WarPakistan
Home » News » World » North Korea Bans Girls from Using Same Name As Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Ju Ae | Here's Why
1-MIN READ

North Korea Bans Girls from Using Same Name As Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Ju Ae | Here's Why

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 17:31 IST

Pyongyang

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un with his daughter Ju Ae at a military parade in Pyongyang. (Reuters Photo)

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un with his daughter Ju Ae at a military parade in Pyongyang. (Reuters Photo)

The North Korean government is forcing residents with the name Ju Ae to change it to something else as it is the same name as Kim Jong Un's Daughter.

North Korea has reportedly imposed a new kind of ban urging citizens who have the same name as leader Kim Jon Un’s daughter to change it.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, the North Korean government is forcing residents with the name Ju Ae to change it to something else. This is because she is likely to have an important role to play either as a politician, a propaganda tool, or both.

The orders are part of the regime’s effort to build a mystique around Kim Ju-ae, according to the South China Morning Post.

Reports suggest that the parents of a 12-year-old girl called Ju Ae were summoned by officials who asked them to change their daughter’s name because the name of the daughter touted as the ‘Noble Child of the Highest Dignity’ is Ju Ae.

Name Bans in the Past

This is not the first time a ban on names has been imposed on people in North Korea. In the past, people who had names such as - Il Sung, Jong Il and Jong Un, were asked to change their names as they are the same as the name of a sitting leader.

Kim Jong Un has been private about his children. Citizens got to know his youngest daughter only in November, 2022 when she made her first public appearance.

Kim Jong Un’s second child Ju Ae recently joined her father during the country’s mega army parade making headlines.

‘Noble Child of the Highest Dignity’

The 10-year-old inspected a guard of honour in the most recent of a slew of high-profile appearances that have fueled speculation that she has been anointed his heir.

State media have called her Kim’s “beloved" and “respected" daughter, and she has been shown walking hand-in-hand with her father — as her mother trails behind them.

Experts say this indicates North Korea’s efforts to start building a “personality cult" around Ju Ae.

For years, North Korean state media never mentioned Kim’s children, although Seoul’s spy agency has said he has three with his wife. They are believed to be aged around 13, 10 and six.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kim Jong
  2. Kim Jong Un
  3. north korea
first published:February 16, 2023, 17:27 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 17:31 IST
Read More