North Korea has reportedly imposed a new kind of ban urging citizens who have the same name as leader Kim Jon Un’s daughter to change it.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, the North Korean government is forcing residents with the name Ju Ae to change it to something else. This is because she is likely to have an important role to play either as a politician, a propaganda tool, or both.

The orders are part of the regime’s effort to build a mystique around Kim Ju-ae, according to the South China Morning Post.

Reports suggest that the parents of a 12-year-old girl called Ju Ae were summoned by officials who asked them to change their daughter’s name because the name of the daughter touted as the ‘Noble Child of the Highest Dignity’ is Ju Ae.

Name Bans in the Past

This is not the first time a ban on names has been imposed on people in North Korea. In the past, people who had names such as - Il Sung, Jong Il and Jong Un, were asked to change their names as they are the same as the name of a sitting leader.

Kim Jong Un has been private about his children. Citizens got to know his youngest daughter only in November, 2022 when she made her first public appearance.

Kim Jong Un’s second child Ju Ae recently joined her father during the country’s mega army parade making headlines.

‘Noble Child of the Highest Dignity’

The 10-year-old inspected a guard of honour in the most recent of a slew of high-profile appearances that have fueled speculation that she has been anointed his heir.

State media have called her Kim’s “beloved" and “respected" daughter, and she has been shown walking hand-in-hand with her father — as her mother trails behind them.

Experts say this indicates North Korea’s efforts to start building a “personality cult" around Ju Ae.

For years, North Korean state media never mentioned Kim’s children, although Seoul’s spy agency has said he has three with his wife. They are believed to be aged around 13, 10 and six.

