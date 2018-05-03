English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Korea Denies US Claims of Hacking UN Database
North Korea's UN Mission said linking the country to the recent hacking incident is a "stereotyped trick to keep up the atmosphere of sanction and pressure" against Pyongyang.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (Image courtesy: Reuters)
United Nations: North Korea is dismissing US claims that Pyongyang hacked the database of the United Nations committee that monitors sanctions against the North as "nonsense," saying the Trump administration should instead be working toward peace.
North Korea's UN Mission said linking the country to the recent incident is a "stereotyped trick to keep up the atmosphere of sanction and pressure" against Pyongyang.
It says the US "picked fault" with North Korea over the hacking at an April 30 closed meeting of the Security Council sanctions committee.
The mission says what it calls "the US and hostile forces" should be making an effort to help detente and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula rather than, in its words, "manipulating plots with that hacking incident."
