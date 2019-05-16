English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Korea Facing Severe Food Shortage, Says Hit by Worst Drought in Decades
The report came on Wednesday after UN food agencies said in a joint assessment earlier this month that about 10 million people in North Korea were facing 'severe food shortages' after the country had one of the worst harvests in a decade.
Representative Image
Loading...
Seoul: North Korea has said it is suffering its worst drought in nearly four decades amid reports of severe food shortages. The official Korean Central News Agency said an average of 54.4 millimeters (2.1 inches) of rain fell throughout the country in the first five months of this year. It said that is the lowest level since 1982, when North Korea received 51.2 millimeters (2 inches) of rain on average during the same period.
The report came on Wednesday after UN food agencies said in a joint assessment earlier this month that about 10 million people in North Korea were facing "severe food shortages" after the country had one of the worst harvests in a decade.
In February, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, issued an unusual appeal for urgent food assistance.
North Korean officials have blamed the food shortage on bad weather and international economic sanctions that were toughened after the country conducted a series of high-profile nuclear and missile tests in recent years.
In a high-stakes summit in Vietnam in February, President Donald Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's call for an easing of the sanctions in return for dismantling his main nuclear complex, a partial disarmament step.
KCNA said the drought is expected to continue until the end of May. North Korea's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported Wednesday that officials and workers are attempting to find new water sources and mobilise pumps and irrigation equipment to minimise the damage to agriculture.
North Korea suffered a devastating famine in the mid-1990s that is estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
The report came on Wednesday after UN food agencies said in a joint assessment earlier this month that about 10 million people in North Korea were facing "severe food shortages" after the country had one of the worst harvests in a decade.
In February, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, issued an unusual appeal for urgent food assistance.
North Korean officials have blamed the food shortage on bad weather and international economic sanctions that were toughened after the country conducted a series of high-profile nuclear and missile tests in recent years.
In a high-stakes summit in Vietnam in February, President Donald Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's call for an easing of the sanctions in return for dismantling his main nuclear complex, a partial disarmament step.
KCNA said the drought is expected to continue until the end of May. North Korea's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported Wednesday that officials and workers are attempting to find new water sources and mobilise pumps and irrigation equipment to minimise the damage to agriculture.
North Korea suffered a devastating famine in the mid-1990s that is estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results