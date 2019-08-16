Take the pledge to vote

North Korea Fires Two 'Unidentified Projectiles' into Sea of Japan: Seoul

The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon of Kangwon Province into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

AFP

August 16, 2019
File photo of South Korean President Moon Jae. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korea fired two "unidentified projectiles" into the sea on Friday, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said — the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang.

The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon of Kangwon Province into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

"The military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
