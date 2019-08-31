North Korea Hits Out at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Warns Hopes for US Talks 'Disappearing'
Pyongyang's angry words come as working-level talks with Washington remain gridlocked, despite an agreement in June between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump to kickstart the process.
File image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Image : KCNA via Reuters)
Seoul: North Korea Saturday lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his comments on Pyongyang's "rogue behaviour" and warned its expectations for nuclear talks with Washington are "gradually disappearing".
Pyongyang's angry words come as working-level talks with Washington remain gridlocked, despite an agreement in June between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump to kickstart the process. Instead no progress has been made in recent weeks, as the reclusive state launched a series of weapons tests in protest at joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.
"Our expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing and we are being pushed to re-examine all the measures we have taken so far," said Choe Son Hui, the North's vice foreign minister, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
Choe took aim at remarks made earlier this week by Pompeo who described North Korea's actions as "rogue behaviour" that could not be ignored. Such language was improper, irritating and insulting, Choe said, warning that the US should not to put "our patience to the test if it doesn't want to have bitter regrets afterwards".
The North's blistering criticism of the top US diplomat comes a week after it called him a "diehard toxin" and said it was "sceptical" about whether it can negotiate with him.
Kim and Trump adopted a vague-worded statement on the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" at their first encounter in Singapore in June last year but little progress has since been made on discarding the North’s weapons programmes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show
- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Now-shelved Inshallah Cost Sanjay Leela Bhansali